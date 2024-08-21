Netanyahu Visits IAF Base

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Wednesday, 21 August 2024), visited the Ramat David Air Force Base in the north where he held a discussion with senior Air Force officers, including the Air Force Chief-of-Staff Brig.-Gen. Omer Tischler and Air Defense Array Commander Brig.-Gen. Gilad Biran. During the discussion, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive briefing on the readiness of the Air Force in all sectors, but especially the north.

Prime Minister Netanyahu viewed an exhibition of combat systems at the base, including attack helicopter and jets. He was also shown the offensive capabilities of the various systems as well as their importance in carrying out the Air Force’s many defensive and offensive missions against both near and distant threats.

The Prime Minister met with air crews, operators and technical crews, and with commanders. He commended their work and spoke with them about the importance of their roles in defending the country and in safeguarding Israel’s security superiority against its enemies.

Prime Minister Netanyahu [translated from Hebrew]:

“I am here at an air force base in order to closely monitor our preparations to meet threats from near and far. We are prepared for any scenario, both offensively and defensively.

The Air Force is our iron fist which knows how to hit the soft underbelly of our enemies. The ground crews, pilots and commanders here are doing heroic work. They have proven this time and again and if we need to – we will prove it again even more vigorously.”

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his Chief-of-Staff, Tzchi Braverman, his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman and his spokesperson, Dr. Omer Dostri.