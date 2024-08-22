WHAT ARE THEY THINKING? Biden-Harris Extend Sanctions Waiver For Iran’s Antisemitic State-Controlled Broadcaster

The Biden-Harris administration has renewed a sanctions waiver for Iran’s state-controlled broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), allowing it to continue operations despite its history of publishing antisemitic and anti-Israel content. The decision, communicated to Congress on August 9, permits the IRIB to engage in financial transactions necessary to keep its TV, radio, and news services running.

This marks the first renewal of the waiver since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7. The waiver last occurred in February 2023.

Press TV, an arm of the IRIB, broadcasts in English and is described as having given “a platform to a wide array of neo-Nazis, white supremacists and Holocaust deniers.” Ever since October 7, it has been incessantly promoted antisemitic, anti-Israel and anti-US rhetoric, conspiracies, and propaganda.

Senator Ted Cruz blasted the administration for easing sanctions while Iranian-backed groups attack U.S. troops and allies.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s appeasement of the Iranian regime knows no bounds, even while the regime and its proxies are launching daily attacks against American troops and our allies,” Cruz said.

“The administration has allowed over $100 billion to flow to the ayatollah, which he pours into nuclear development, terrorism, and propaganda, all of which is also supposed to be subject to sanctions—which the administration is also waiving or refusing to enforce,” he added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved the decision, claiming it is “vital to the national security of the United States.”

Despite the waiver, IRIB and its leadership remain under U.S. sanctions for censorship and human rights abuses.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)