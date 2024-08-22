BARELY A TRICKLE: Just 70 Charedim Have Signed Up For The IDF Since Draft Summons Began

Since the IDF began drafting Charedi men last month, only around 70 individuals have reported to military induction centers, significantly fewer than the number summoned following a High Court of Justice ruling. Only seven Charedim reported to the centers on Wednesday to complete pre-enlistment screenings, according to the IDF.

The military has warned that those repeatedly ignoring the draft orders could face arrest. Adjustments have been made at the induction centers to accommodate Charedi recruits, including having only male soldiers and officers handle their processing and adapting psycho-technical tests and interviews to the Charedi community.

The draft has sparked frequent protests by Charedi groups opposed to military service. On Wednesday, about 100 men demonstrated near the IDF’s recruitment office in Yerushalayim, leading to five arrests.

The IDF began issuing draft orders to around 3,000 Charedim last month in response to a June High Court ruling, which nullified the legal framework allowing yeshiva students to avoid compulsory service. Many of the draft notices were sent to men who were not in yeshiva full-time.

The conflict over Charedi enlistment remains one of the most divisive issues in Israel, with the government seeking a legislative solution to gradually increase Charedi participation in the military, though significant disagreements persist among political factions.

