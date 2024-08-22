Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

BARELY A TRICKLE: Just 70 Charedim Have Signed Up For The IDF Since Draft Summons Began


Since the IDF began drafting Charedi men last month, only around 70 individuals have reported to military induction centers, significantly fewer than the number summoned following a High Court of Justice ruling. Only seven Charedim reported to the centers on Wednesday to complete pre-enlistment screenings, according to the IDF.

The military has warned that those repeatedly ignoring the draft orders could face arrest. Adjustments have been made at the induction centers to accommodate Charedi recruits, including having only male soldiers and officers handle their processing and adapting psycho-technical tests and interviews to the Charedi community.

The draft has sparked frequent protests by Charedi groups opposed to military service. On Wednesday, about 100 men demonstrated near the IDF’s recruitment office in Yerushalayim, leading to five arrests.

The IDF began issuing draft orders to around 3,000 Charedim last month in response to a June High Court ruling, which nullified the legal framework allowing yeshiva students to avoid compulsory service. Many of the draft notices were sent to men who were not in yeshiva full-time.

The conflict over Charedi enlistment remains one of the most divisive issues in Israel, with the government seeking a legislative solution to gradually increase Charedi participation in the military, though significant disagreements persist among political factions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

7th Yartzeit of Rav Aharon Brafman zt”l

Iran May Postpone Attack On Israel But Is Urging Hezbollah To Strike

HEARTBREAKING VIDEO: Parents Of American Held By Hamas Appeal For Hostages’ Release At Democratic Convention

Trump Speaks From Behind Bulletproof Glass At First Outdoor Rally Since Attempted Assassination

מי כעמך ישראל: Volunteers Search For 14 Hours For Toddler’s Lost Cochlear Implant

MAZEL TOV! Camp Simcha Camper Finishes Shas For Third Time [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

JD Vance: Kamala Harris Will “Walk Us Right Into A Nuclear War” [VIDEO]

THEY’RE CONFUSED: Billionaire Illinois Governor Pritzker Boasts Wealth After Sanders Criticizes ‘Billionaire Class’ At DNC

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Expected To Drop Out, Endorse Donald Trump

TRAGEDY: Jewish Mother Of Five From Florida Tragically Passes Away While Hiking in San Diego

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network