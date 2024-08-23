Trump Slams Kamala: She HATES Israel; She Caused October 7

Former President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing her of being responsible for the October 7 Hamas terror assault on southern Israel. In a series of posts on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump did not hold back in his criticism.

“SHE HATES ISRAEL,” Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, wrote in multiple posts reacting to Harris’s speech at the Democratic National Convention. He further criticized her for avoiding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s session in Congress, stating, “Wouldn’t even show up to Congress for [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s session!”

In a second post, Trump doubled down on his accusations, stating, “She caused the Attack of October 7th,” appearing to directly link Harris’s actions to the deadly events. This comment followed Harris’s DNC speech, where she said the horrors of October 7 must never be repeated.

Trump also claimed, “Iran was BROKE – Didn’t have money for Hezbollah,” insinuating that his administration’s policies had financially crippled Iran, whereas current leadership has failed to maintain that stance.

Trump also shared a video highlighting his achievements, asserting that during his presidency from 2016 to 2020, he “played hardball with Iran, destroyed ISIS, kept the Middle East at peace, kept [the US] out of wars through strength.”

Trump also delivered a stark warning about Harris’s potential impact, claiming that her leadership could lead the country into a catastrophic conflict, declaring that she will “take us into a Nuclear World War III!”

