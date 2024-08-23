Trump Slams Kamala: She HATES Israel; She Caused October 7

Former President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing her of being responsible for the October 7 Hamas terror assault on southern Israel. In a series of posts on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump did not hold back in his criticism.
“SHE HATES ISRAEL,” Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, wrote in multiple posts reacting to Harris’s speech at the Democratic National Convention. He further criticized her for avoiding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s session in Congress, stating, “Wouldn’t even show up to Congress for [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s session!”
In a second post, Trump doubled down on his accusations, stating, “She caused the Attack of October 7th,” appearing to directly link Harris’s actions to the deadly events. This comment followed Harris’s DNC speech, where she said the horrors of October 7 must never be repeated.
Trump also claimed, “Iran was BROKE – Didn’t have money for Hezbollah,” insinuating that his administration’s policies had financially crippled Iran, whereas current leadership has failed to maintain that stance.
Trump also shared a video highlighting his achievements, asserting that during his presidency from 2016 to 2020, he “played hardball with Iran, destroyed ISIS, kept the Middle East at peace, kept [the US] out of wars through strength.”
Trump also delivered a stark warning about Harris’s potential impact, claiming that her leadership could lead the country into a catastrophic conflict, declaring that she will “take us into a Nuclear World War III!”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
6 Responses
So Trump is willing to do something differently? Is he willing to commit American troops to a combat mission in the Middle East? If America First refers to isolationism, that would preclude going to war to keep Iran from trying to conquer Israel. This indeed is the question all of America’s allies, including Taiwan, Poland, the Baltic states and the Philippines are have. The Democrats half-hearted support of Israel and Ukraine is more than one would expect from an isolationist.
People worldwide who are pro-Israel are completely brainwashed by Republican propaganda.
And he’s right with every single word
Thank G-d for people like President Trump who have no problem with calling out liberal, politically correct garbage for what it is – SHEKER from beginning to end
Actually it was was President James Buchanan’s fault. Makes as much sense. This lunatic is insane.
Trump is sounding more deranged by the day. Trump cozied up to the Taliban and proudly made the deal to let them return to power in Afghanistan. Trump made a fool of himself by pandering to Kim Jung Un who basically ignored him and continued with his nuclear ambitions. Under Trump’s watch Iran increased its uranium development and shortened its nuclear breakout time.
How sad it is that GOP voters chose the former guy to be their candidate. Any of the sane and principled candidates in the GOP primary would be running away with this election. Apparently the MAGA GOP isn’t her tired of all the losing