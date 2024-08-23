US Envoy Urges UN Security Council to Pressure Hamas into Accepting Ceasefire Proposal

The United States is calling on the U.N. Security Council to unite in pressuring Hamas to accept a proposed ceasefire deal that could bring significant benefits to Palestinians in Gaza.

During a Security Council session on Thursday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, urged the council to act decisively in support of the “bridging” proposal, which Israel has already accepted, but Hamas has yet to agree to.

“As members of this council, we must speak with one voice, and we must use our leverage to press Hamas to accept the bridging proposal, which includes massive and immediate benefits for the Palestinians in Gaza and incorporates a number of Hamas’s earlier demands,” Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council.

She described the situation as a “decisive moment” for ceasefire negotiations and stability in the region. “Every member of this council should continue to send strong messages to other actors in the region to avoid actions that would move us away from finalizing this deal,” she added, calling for unified diplomatic pressure.

The U.S. envoy also highlighted the importance of humanitarian efforts in Gaza, urging the U.N. and aid organizations to ramp up preparations to deliver assistance in the event of a ceasefire. At the same time, she pushed for an increase in aid efforts currently entering Gaza, noting the urgent needs of civilians in the conflict zone.

In addition to her focus on Hamas, Thomas-Greenfield called on Israel to expedite its approval of aid shipments into Gaza and to take steps to protect Palestinians in Yehuda and Shomron from what she referred to as “violent settlers.” She also demanded that Israel release tax funds to the Palestinian Authority.

“The suicide bombing in Tel Aviv on Aug. 18, which Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed, was a stark reminder of Israel’s very real security concerns,” the U.S. envoy said. “The United States unequivocally condemns this attack, as it does all acts of terrorism, and calls on the Security Council to do the same.”

The U.S. diplomat concluded her remarks by demanding the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)