IDF Destroys Hamas Attack Tunnel In Southern Gaza [VIDEO]


The IDF has demolished a Hamas attack tunnel in southern Gaza’s Rafah, following an attempted attack by a cell of terrorists earlier this month.

The tunnel, which stretched over a kilometer in length, was discovered after a group of terroristd emerged from a tunnel shaft on August 11. They were quickly identified and killed in a drone strike.

Since then, IDF combat engineers have been working to investigate the tunnel, uncovering explosive devices, electrical infrastructure, and blast doors. After completing their investigation, the troops demolished the tunnel, rendering it inoperable.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



