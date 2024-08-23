HY”D: IDF Soldier Evyatar Atuar Killed In Gaza City Explosion, Multiple Seriously Hurt

A reserve soldier was killed and several others wounded when an explosive device detonated during an operation in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood Friday morning, the IDF announced.

Sgt. First Class (res.) Evyatar Atuar hy”d, 24, of the Jerusalem Brigade’s 6310th Battalion, from Rosh Haayin, was identified as the slain soldier.

The incident occurred as the Jerusalem Brigade was conducting an operation to expand the IDF’s Netzarim Corridor in southern Gaza City. According to an initial IDF probe, the reservists were searching a building when an explosive device planted on the outer wall exploded, injuring those outside.

At least four soldiers were seriously wounded, and three others were moderately hurt. The IDF believes Hamas operatives had set up a camera at the building and detonated the bomb upon identifying troops in the area.

This incident brings Israel’s toll in the ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza and along the border to 337.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)