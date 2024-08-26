U.S. Has Delivered Over 50,000 Tons of Military Equipment to Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict

The United States has delivered more than 50,000 tons of armaments and military equipment to Israel since the onset of the ongoing war, according to Israel’s Defense Ministry.

The logistical operation involved 500 transport planes and 107 ships transporting critical supplies to support Israel’s military efforts.

The shipments include a variety of equipment vital to sustaining the operational capabilities of the IDF. Among the supplies are armored vehicles, munitions, ammunition, personal protection gear, and medical equipment, the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry stressed the importance of the deliveries, calling them “crucial for sustaining the IDF’s operational capabilities during the ongoing war.” The extensive logistical effort has been managed by the ministry’s Directorate of Production and Procurement, its mission to the U.S., the IDF’s Planning Directorate, and the Israeli Air Force.

