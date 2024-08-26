Leading Posek: “The Din Of Those Who Enter Arab Villages Is Like Those Who Commit Suicide”

HaGaon HaRav Ben-Tzion Mutzafi, a leading Sephardi posek, slammed those who violate Israeli law and enter Palestinian villages, endangering their lives and those of IDF soldiers who are forced to rescue them.

Someone sent HaRav Mutzafi a shaila: “We live in the Shomron. I know that my daughter and her husband buy eggs and drinks in an Arab village. They don’t want me to interfere. I know they’re not the only ones.”

Harav Mutzafi did not mince words and responded: “Their din is like those who commit suicide and they also endanger the lives of our soldiers who are fighting for our welfare.”

The Rav added: “And animals of the worst kind that exist on earth are supported by these [purchases].”

In recent months, following a number of attacks and robberies of Jews in Area A, Israel Police issued a warning against entering Palestinian areas.

The police statement said: “Recently, we have witnessed many cases of Israeli citizens entering Area A, which is under the control of the Palestinian Authority. Entry into these areas is prohibited by law for Israeli citizens and may cost human lives, as has happened in recent days.”

“Many Israelis enter these areas knowingly for the purpose of shopping, trading, repairing their cars, etc., thus risking their lives and often encounter incidents of assault, robbery, theft, as well as being a target for harm for nationalistic reasons.”

“Also, entering the areas may be caused by a mistake in navigation or lack of familiarity with the roads in Yehudah and Shormon. Therefore, the entrance to the prohibited area is marked with a clear red sign that makes it clear that traffic in this direction should be avoided.”

“Passengers in the area should be aware that traveling in Yehudah and Shomron requires additional vigilance and paying attention to the travel route.”

“In addition, drivers using the various navigation applications can choose the option that prevents them from entering dangerous places but it is not a substitute for vigilance and looking out for the red warning signs at the entrances to the villages.”

