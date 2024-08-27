Near Lynch In Huwara: “They Destroyed My Car With Rocks From Point-Blank Range”

A young female resident of the yishuv of Yitzhar in the Shomron was driving home on Monday evening and came under an organized lynch by Arabs in Huwara.

Miriam Yered said that the Arabs saw her as she entered the village and waited for her on both sides of the road near the Yitzhar Junction with rocks in their hands.

‘It was a lynch for all intents and purposes,” Yered said. “It happened as I was about to leave Huwara – they probably noticed me at the beginning of the village and prepared in advance for an organized attack. They ran at me from both directions with stones and rocks in their hands and tried to jump on my car while they threw stones from point-blank range.”

“They attacked my car, tried to stop it and smashed it with stones with all their strength. Their faces weren’t covered which showed that they’re aware that they simply have nothing to fear.”

“It was simply a neis that I made it out of there. Every part of the car was hit, stones passed by my head, the front headlights were broken, and the trunk was damaged – only the front windshield somehow remained intact. Glass flew at me but I managed to put my foot on the gas and speed away before they could block the road.”

“There were no IDF forces in the entire village and as of now, I haven’t heard that they were arrested. They’re probably walking around freely and can carry out another lynch at any moment,” she cynically concluded.

There have been countless terror attacks in Huwara, including the most well-known attack in recent years, the shooting attack in February 2023 that killed the Yaniv brothers, H”yd. Thousands of Jews living in the Shomron are forced to drive through Huwara daily as a major road, Route 60, passes through the town.

