1st In History: 70 Teimani Rabbanim Implore Public Not To Abandon Ancient Minhag

For the first time in history, 70 Teimani Rabbanim signed a letter not to abandon the ancient communal minhag of translating the Torah.

The Rabbanim have become aware that some shuls have stopped translating Kriyas HaTorah and the Haftorah to the tzibur on Shabbos and Yom Tov, an ancient takanah from the days of Ezra.

The Rabbanim bemoan the fact that the minhag is slowly being abandoned: “And if in the past, we saw a weakening of the minhag and a distancing from it on the outskirts of the camp, today we see that it’s spreading even among Bnei Torah…”

The letter quotes Rebbe Shmuel HaNagid who spoke strongly against those who stopped translating the parsha in public and said that anyone who works to restore the minhag, “his sechar before the Makom is ensured.”

The Rabbanim ended the letter by stating: “Don’t change the minhag of your ancestors and return to the paved path. Ensure that your children learn the mesorah of their fathers and know how to translate quickly and easily.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)