Rav Moshe Shternbuch To American Bochurim: Don’t Be Afraid To Return To Eretz Yisroel [VIDEO]


With the fear of an Iranian-Hezbollah attack on Israel still looming, Rosh Yeshivas Mir HaGaon HaRav Eliezer Yehudah Finkel paid a visit to HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch and asked him what to say to American bochurim or their parents who are afraid of the security situation in Eretz Yisrael.

HaRav Finkel asked what to say to the bochurim who are afraid of the “matzav.”

HaRav Shternbuch responded: “There were always difficult situations. If they come to yeshivah and learn Torah, we’ll have more zechuyos and then nothing will happen.”

HaRav Finkel then asked what to say to the parents of the bochurim who are afraid of the tense security situation.

“It’s a mistake,” HaRav Shternbuch responded. “Because if they learn Torah, it will be the opposite – nothing will happen. The Torah protects from all ills.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



