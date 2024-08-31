HY”D: 6 Hostages Confirmed Murdered By Hamas After Bodies Found By IDF In Rafah Tunnel

The families of six hostages who were abducted by Hamas have confirmed that their loved ones were murdered in captivity, hours after the IDF said it had located bodies in Gaza. They have been identified as Hersh Goldberg-Polin hy”d, Ori Danino hy”d, Eden Yerushalmi hy”d, Alex Lubanov hy”d, Almog Sarusi hy”d, and Carmel Gat hy”d. The former five were kidnapped from the Nova music festival, while Gat was abducted from Kibbutz Be’eri.

According to the IDF, it is believed the hostages were murdered by Hamas just a short time ago – possibly even just a day or two before they were found in a tunnel beneath Rafah. Although the exact location of the hostages was unknown, the IDF had intelligence suggesting a general area where they might be held. As a result, troops proceeded with caution to avoid putting the hostages in greater danger.

The search operation began yesterday, with soldiers carefully navigating the tunnel complex until they found the bodies. The remains were then extracted from Gaza overnight and brought to Israel for identification.

There were no clashes with Hamas terrorists during the operation, and the guards responsible for the murders had fled the area. The tunnel where the bodies were found is approximately one kilometer away from the location where another hostage, Farhan al-Qadi, was discovered earlier this week.

23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin hy”d was the first to be identified among the bodies. He was seized by terrorists at the Nova music festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7. He lost part of an arm in the attack.

Goldberg-Polin’s parents became perhaps the most high-profile relatives of hostages on the international stage. They met with President Joe Biden and others and addressed the United Nations. On Aug. 21, they addressed a hushed hall at the Democratic National Convention, where the crowd chanted: “Bring them home.”

A Hamas-issued video in April showing Goldberg-Polin clearly speaking under duress sparked new protests in Israel urging the government to do more to secure his and others’ freedom.

The family of Ori Danino hy”d, 25, confirmed a short time later that he, too, was killed in captivity by Hamas terrorists. Ori hy”d was also at the Nova music festival and had escaped in a car, but turned around to return and rescue more people when he was abducted.

The family of a third hostage, Eden Yerushalmi hy”d, 24, also confirmed that she had been killed and her body discovered by IDF troops earlier today in a Gaza terror tunnel. Yerushalmi had also been taken captive from the Nova music festival on October 7. Recordings of her frantic calls to police during the attack were released by her family in May.

Later on, the family of 32-year-old Alex Lubanov hy”D, who became a father while in captivity, confirmed that he was among those whose murder was confirmed by the IDF after finding his body.

“I am devastated and outraged,” President Joe Biden said about the horrific discovery. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.”

The finding of the deceased hostages is certain to put pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a deal to bring home remaining hostages. The Israeli leader has said military pressure is needed to win their release as cease-fire efforts falter.

Before Israel’s announcement, Israel said it believed 108 hostages were still held in Gaza and about one-third of them were dead.

