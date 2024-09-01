Murdered Captive’s Father: “Keyboard Warriors, Stop! We’re Talking About People’s Lives”

Sadly, some of the family members of the six hostages whose bodies were recovered yesterday from Gaza heard rumors of the news that their loved ones were found dead on social media.

Elchanan Danino, the father of slain hostage Ori Danino, H”yd, told Army Radio that he was officially informed of the news of his son’s murder by an IDF representative on Sunday at 4 a.m. but he was exposed to rumors of the news hours beforehand – beginning on Motzei Shabbos at 8 p.m.

“I want to utilize this platform to say – keyboard warriors, please stop!” the bereaved father said. “You murdered us beginning at 8 p.m.”

“I beg and plead – for the sake of the other families, so they shouldn’t endure what we endured tonight. I request of you, stop collecting ratings and followers on the backs of the families. You murdered us – we’re talking here about people’s lives!”

In a retrospectively heartbreaking scene, the video below shows Ori, z’l, singing “בעד עמך רחמים שאלי” with his family on Sukkos only a week before his abduction.

Ori, H’yd, 25, was from a Chareidi family from Jerusalem and was engaged to be married.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)