THE LATEST INFO – UPDATED 1:45PM ET: Ben Gurion Airport Could Shut Monday Morning

Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv could be shut beginning Monday morning after the head of Israel’s largest labor union, Histadrut, called for a nationwide strike to protest the lack of a deal to free hostages still being held by Hamas.

Histadrut chief Arnon Bar-David said the strike will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, with Ben Gurion’s closure scheduled for 8 a.m., when all takeoffs and landings will be halted. The duration of the airport’s closure remains uncertain, with the spokesman stating that it is “unclear” how long Israel’s only international hub will be shuttered. It appears that the strike is planned to last – at least at this point – for one day.

However, a message on Ben Gurion Airport’s official website indicated that there will be no airport shutdown at all. Reports suggest there is fierce debate among airport workers whether the critical hub should be shut down.

It is important to note that a report on Sunday afternoon claimed that the strike at Ben Gurion will last just 2 hours – from 8 am to 10 am – and will be limited to departures, but will not affect incoming flights.

But this is all speculation. No airport official has gone on record confirming whether the airport will be open or closed on Monday morning, or how many flights the potential strike would affect.

As of 1:30PM ET, the airport has refused to go on record to any news agency regarding the potential shutdown. Multiple airport employees have given YWN mixed signals – and all have refused to go on record.

YWN spoke to H&M Travel, a popular travel agent who has booked many flights for bochurim, who says that “based on the word I have received from El Al, all their flights and schedules will continue as regular,” indicating that flights carrying bochurim to Israel on Monday will not be affected.

Motty from H&M Travel added that El Al says all flights are running as scheduled, besides for the following changes:

When there is an official statement that says the airport will be fully open, YWN will publish it. But for reasons unknown, Histadrut, Ben Gurion Airport and everyone else in a position of authority on this matter refuse to go on record, leaving thousands of people in limbo.

“A deal is more important than anything else,” Histadrut Labor Federation chief Arnon Bar-David said in announcing the nationwide strike.

“Jews are being murdered in the tunnels of Gaza. It is impossible to grasp and has to stop,” he added, asserting that no deal has been reached “because of political consideration.”

“We are no longer one people; we are camp against camp,” Arnon added, saying “we need to bring back the State of Israel.”

“We are getting body bags instead of a deal. I have come to the conclusion that only our intervention might move those who need to be moved,” he declared. “I call on the people of Israel to go out to the streets tonight and tomorrow and for everyone to take part in the strike.”

A full list of workplaces set to participate in the strike will be announced later, the spokesman added. The general strike is expected to have significant impacts on various sectors, with the airport closure likely to cause disruptions to international travel – and to thousands of American yeshiva bochurim planning to fly to Israel this week.

