USPS Unveils New Limited Edition ‘Forever’ Stamp To Celebrate Chanukah


The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced the release of a new “Hanukkah Forever” stamp to honor what is otherwise known as Chanukah, which this year begins on December 25 and ends on January 2. Designed by Antonio Alcalá, the stamp features an ocean-blue background, a white menorah, and nine floating yellow flames. The design incorporates irregular lines to evoke a sense of human presence.

A first-day-of-issue dedication ceremony for the stamp is scheduled for September 19 at the Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. The event will be led by Michael Gordon, USPS government liaison director, and will include music and various activities. The ceremony is free and open to the public, with attendees encouraged to register online in advance.

The “Hanukkah Forever” stamp follows the last Chanukah stamp release in 2022, which showcased the work of American Judaica artist Jeanette Kuvin Oren.

