Kamala Harris’s Arab-American Outreach Director: “Zionists” Are “Controlling A Lot” In American Politics

Brenda Abdelall, an Egyptian-American lawyer recently appointed by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign to lead its Arab-American outreach, is facing criticism for comments she made in 2002 about Zionist influence in American politics.

The remarks, made while Abdelall was a college student attending a convention for the American Muslim Council, resurfaced in a Washington Free Beacon article on Friday. During the convention, one speaker claimed, “Zionists are destroying America.” In response, Abdelall was quoted by The New York Sun as saying, “Destroying is a harsh word,” but added, “The Zionists have a strong voice in American politics. I would say they’re controlling a lot of it.” She referenced the then-recent electoral defeat of U.S. Rep. Earl Hilliard, who had voted against a resolution supporting Israel, attributing his loss to significant support from pro-Israel groups for his opponent.

The Harris campaign quickly responded to the report, saying, “Those 2002 comments do not reflect Brenda’s views or the views of the campaign.” The campaign highlighted Abdelall’s subsequent career, noting her work as a lawyer and her role at the Department of Homeland Security, where she became chief of staff for the department’s civil rights office. A campaign spokesperson emphasized that Abdelall played a key role in implementing the country’s first National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism and organizing a White House summit against hate-fueled violence.

Abdelall herself has not issued a statement regarding the resurfaced comments.

The scrutiny comes at a critical time for Harris’s campaign. Votes from Muslim and Arab Americans could prove decisive in battleground states like Michigan, where Abdelall grew up. The Arab-American community in Michigan, numbering around 100,000, has become a focal point due to concerns that some voters who supported President Joe Biden in 2020 may withhold their support in protest against the administration’s stance on Israel’s actions in Gaza.

