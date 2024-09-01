Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Donald Trump: Hostages Were Murdered Because Biden And Harris Are “Poor Leaders”


Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Sunday, reacting to the murder of six hostages at the hands of Hamas who were found in a tunnel beneath Rafah, in southern Gaza – including American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

The murders, Trump said, “happened because Comrade Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe Biden are poor Leaders. Americans are getting slaughtered overseas… They have blood on their hands! Sadly, this is the total lack of ‘Leadership’ that Kamala and Biden represent.”

He added: “Our Country and our amazing people are not safe under Joe Biden, and will be less safe under Kamala Harris. This terror would have never happened if I were President, and it will stop the day I am back in the Oval Office.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

  1. Is this the new Yeshiva politics? Blood libel? Rabbi Trump used his knowledge of Torah and G-d to interpret and understand world events. The Yeshiva world publishes this headline along with another Kamala hit piece. No matter how the right wing Israeli government, which is in absolute control of Israel’s response, acts, reacts and fails to make progress regarding the hostages, it is Biden’s fault. Bibi claimed that only maximum pressure will bring home the hostages. So far, he has accomplished nothing.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HARROWING DETAILS: Captives Shot At Close Range In Previous 48 Hours

Netanyahu: “Whoever Murders Our Hostages Does Not Want A Deal”

CATSKILLS: Massive Fire Engulfs Kossoner Shul in Woodbourne, Sifrei Torah Safely Rescued [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

3 Police Officers Murdered Near Chevron, Including Father Of Oct. 7 Victim

HY”D: 6 Hostages Confirmed Murdered By Hamas After Bodies Found By IDF In Rafah Tunnel

MUST WATCH: Young Trump Impersonator Steals The Show At Pennsylvania Rally

IDF Reveals Twice as Many Gazans Breached Border on October 7 than Initially Estimated

H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed In Jenin In Fierce Gun Battle

DOUBLE NEIS: Car Bomb Explodes, Terrorist Infiltrates Yishuv In Coordinated Attack In Gush Etzion

IDF Concludes Three-Week Operation In Southern Gaza Targeting Hamas Infrastructure, Recovering Hostages

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network