Channel 12 Refutes Leftists: Mossad Chief Supports Netanyahu’s Stance On Philadelphi Corridor

Sadly, left-wing groups took advantage of the evil of Hamas terrorists, who executed six hostages in cold blood, and used it as a political tool to attack Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the government and call to Israelis to fill the streets and “shut down the country.”

Political leaders who in an ideal world, would call for unity during a tragic time amid a war, used the opportunity to incite the public instead. Opposition leader Yair Lapid accused Netanyahu and the government of “abandoning” the hostages to die in captivity. National Unity chairman Benny Gantz on Sunday called to hold protests against the government and Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David once again abused his power to call a general strike and “shut down the country.” Fortunately, his plan failed.

Deceptive headlines in the left-wing press have continuously announced for months that “Netanyahu is torpedoing a hostage release deal!” Just like the headlines in the news before the October 7 assault that “Netanyahu is destroying democracy!” – the facts don’t seem to matter. Israel already tried leaving the Philadelphi Corridor unguarded – when it left the Gaza Strip in 2005. Everyone is now very well aware of how that turned out. Leaving the Philadelphi Corridor unguarded once again is asking for another October 7, chalilah.

Surprisingly, Channel 12 News published a report on Sunday evening in support of Netanyahu, saying that officials present at the last political-security cabinet meeting said on Sunday that Mossad chief Dedi Barnea supports Netanyahu’s position that the Israeli demand – “approved and completely accepted by the Biden administration” – regarding an Israeli military presence along the Philadelphi Corridor must be maintained.

Last week, the members of the Cabinet voted that the IDF will maintain a military presence along the Philadelphi Corridor as part of a potential deal with Hamas. Eight ministers voted in favor of the decision, with only Defense Minister Yoav Gallant voting against it.

