WATCH THIS: Netanyahu BLASTS International Pressure After 6 Hostages Executed


Prime Minister held a press conference on Monday evening, at which he answered questions in Hebrew. At the end of the presser, Netanyahu took a question in English. This was his response:

“I want to ask you something: What has changed in the last five days? What has changed?

“One thing: These murderers executed six of our hostages. They shot them in the back of the head. That’s what’s changed.

“And now after this we’re asked to show seriousness? We’re asked to make concessions?

“What message does this send Hamas? It says ‘Kill more hostages. Murder more hostages. You’ll get more concessions!

“The pressure internationally must be directed at these killers; at Hamas. Not at Israel,” Netanyahu emphasized.

“We say ‘yes’, they say ‘no’ all the time, but they also murder these people, and now we need maximum pressure on Hamas.

“I don’t believe that either President Biden or anyone serious about achieving peace and achieving their release would seriously ask Israel — Israel — to make these concessions. We’ve already made them. Hamas has to make the concessions.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



