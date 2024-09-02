Netanyahu Vows Strong Response to Hostage Deaths, Plans to Intensify Action Against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged a “strong reaction” to the deaths of six hostages whose bodies were found in Gaza over the weekend, stating that Israel plans “to hurt Hamas in a way Israel hasn’t done before,” according to an Israeli official.

“The intention of the PM now is to hurt Hamas in a way Israel hasn’t done before,” the official told CNN.

Meanwhile, at a press conference on Monday evening, Netanyahu said “We’re going to exact a heavy price from Hamas; I’m not going to tell you what the price is going to be and what we’re going to do, there’s going to be an element of surprise here,” Netanyahu said at a news conference on Monday night.”

The official also addressed the Israeli cabinet’s decision on Thursday, which mandates that the IDF remain in the Philadelphi corridor – a critical 14-kilometer strip along the Gaza-Egypt border -during the initial phase of a proposed hostage and ceasefire deal. The corridor is currently controlled by the IDF, and its continued presence there has been a significant point of contention between Israel and Hamas, with Hamas demanding the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the area.

In a cabinet meeting on Monday, Netanyahu emphasized the strategic importance of the Philadelphi corridor, stating, “Everyone who says that we can leave (the) Philadelphi Axis for 42 days knows very well that it will be for 42 years. The world will not allow us to return. Everyone understands the importance of Philadelphi and (Hamas leader Yahya) Sinwar understands it best. That’s why he insists. All the arms smuggling to Gaza is through the Philadelphi corridor. If we change the cabinet’s decision, it will be a terror award, you will not bring back the hostages.”

