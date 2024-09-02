Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hamas Threatens to Kill More Hostages if Israel Uses Military Force for Rescue


Hamas has issued a stark warning, stating that Israeli hostages held in Gaza will return “inside coffins” if Israel attempts to free them through military action rather than negotiating a deal.

In a statement released by the militant group, which controls Gaza, Hamas claimed its fighters guarding the hostages in the Palestinian enclave have received “new instructions” on how to handle the situation if Israeli forces approach. The group also released an illustrated poster apparently depicting hostages being threatened with a gun.

“Netanyahu’s insistence on liberating the prisoners through military pressure instead of concluding a deal will mean that they will return to their families inside coffins and their families will have to choose whether they are dead or alive,” said Abu Obaida, spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, on Monday.

This warning comes in the wake of Israeli forces recovering the bodies of six hostages from Gaza over the weekend. An Israeli spokesperson stated on Sunday that the hostages had been “brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists” shortly before soldiers reached them.

