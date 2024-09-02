Hamas Handbook Reveals Tunnel Warfare Strategy That Has Allowed Its Survival Against Israeli Forces

A recently uncovered Hamas handbook from 2019 has shed light on the terrorist organization’s tunnel warfare strategy, which has enabled it to withstand 11 months of conflict against superior Israeli forces, according to a New York Times report.

The document details tactics and strategies for utilizing the extensive network of tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip, including the use of blast doors to protect vulnerable sections, approved by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a $225,000 project.

Experts suggest that Israel’s focus on border tunnels allowed Hamas to build a vast internal network, facilitating ambushes, secret travel, and hostage concealment. This underground advantage has hindered Israel’s goal of dismantling Hamas, as the group’s forces would be greatly disadvantaged in aboveground combat.

The handbook provides instructions on tunnel entrance camouflage, firearm tactics, and night-vision goggle use. To counter this, the IDF has avoided tunnel engagements, resulting in aboveground battles where Israeli forces hold the advantage.

The conflict has seen significant losses for Hamas, with approximately 17,000 fighters killed and thousands injured. Key leaders, including Mohammed Deif, have been eliminated, while Yahya Sinwar is believed to be hiding in a tunnel, potentially using Israeli hostages as human shields.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)