Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Florida Man Sentenced To Ten Years In Prison For Attacking Jewish Teens


A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after earlier pleading no contest to attacking four Jewish teenagers who were walking along a road while dressed for Sukkos in 2022.

Noah Amato, 19, of Ponte Vedra, was sentenced Friday for aggravated battery and carrying a concealed firearm in the October 2022 attack. Local news outlets reported his sentence also covers a no contest plea to fleeing police and reckless driving in 2023.

Investigators said Amato and a friend were riding a bike in Ponte Vedra Beach in 2022 while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Amato shouted a slur to a group of four Jewish teenagers who were out celebrating Sukkos. Amato then hit one of the teenagers with a handgun in the face, deputies said, and fired the gun near the teenager’s head, leaving burns on the teen’s face.

Amato’s attorney disputed parts of the account, saying there was a verbal confrontation between Amato and the Jewish teens. The lawyer said the teen who was targeted by Amato, Zalman Barrocas, had shoved Amato first.

“I believe this man should have the maximum punishment,” Barrocas said in testimony during the sentencing hearing. “My life could have been over that day. I believe it’s a miracle from God and I thank him every day. I hope it’s a story that ends with us being safer and we’re able to live in society without being in fear.”

Rabbi Nochum Kurinsky, Barrocas’ uncle, had called for hate crime charges against Amato. Prosecutors previously said there were no hate crime charges pending.

Amato apologized for the pain he caused the family, saying on the witness stand, “I take 100% responsibility for the heinous crime I committed. I was highly intoxicated on an entire bottle of liquor and some Percocets.”

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Hamas Threatens to Kill More Hostages if Israel Uses Military Force for Rescue

Netanyahu Vows Strong Response to Hostage Deaths, Plans to Intensify Action Against Hamas

WATCH THIS: Netanyahu BLASTS International Pressure After 6 Hostages Executed

WATCH: Israeli President Asks For Forgiveness From Family Of Hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin HY”D

Democrat Ro Khana: Kamala Harris Has “Expressed Openness” To Potentially Cutting Off Aid To Israel [VIDEO]

Biden Blames Hamas for Deaths of American-Israeli Hostages, Vows To Hold Hamas Leaders Responsible

SEE THE CHASDEI HASHEM: Military Sappers Detonate Powerful Bomb Intended To Kill Dozens

PYSCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Hamas Posts Video Of 6 Slain Hostages

New York Imam Calls To “Take Out” Prominent Jewish Professor At Columbia University [VIDEO]

FAILED LEFTIST STRIKE: Court Rules Against It, Almost All Cities Refused To Join, Flights At Ben-Gurion On Schedule

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network