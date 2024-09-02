Massive Anti-Terror Operations In Jenin Continue; Dozens Of Terrorists Killed [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

In a decisive and precise operation, the IDF, in collaboration with the Shin Bet and the Israel Border Police, have successfully eliminated 14 terrorists and neutralized approximately 30 explosives in Jenin, targeting Hamas and other terror groups operating in the area.

The ongoing operation, focused on dismantling the terror infrastructure, has also led to the apprehension of 25 terrorists and the confiscation of around 20 weapons.

One of the most alarming discoveries during the operation was an underground weapons cache and explosives strategically buried under roads, posing a significant threat to both Israeli forces and civilians.

The operation also exposed the deplorable tactics used by terrorists, including the use of civilian infrastructure, such as mosques, to carry out their deadly missions. In one instance, terrorists were seen hurling explosives at IDF forces from the roof of a mosque, further demonstrating their disregard for civilian life.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)