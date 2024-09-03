Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
7 Gedolei Yisroel To Embark On New Fundraising Missions to North And South America Amid Israeli Budget Cuts


Gedolei Yisroel are continuing their historic efforts to support the Olam Hatorah in Eretz Yisroel amid draconian budgets cuts by the Israeli government affecting tens of thousands of Lomdei Torah. This coming week, seven Gedolei Torah will embark on trips to North and South America in furtherance of these efforts, YWN has learned.

Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsh, Rav Don Segal, Rav Yaakov Hillel, Rav Avraham Salim, and Rav Shimon Galai, all of Eretz Yisroel, will join Rav Malkiel Kotler of Bais Medrash Govoha in Lakewood, for a trip to South American countries. Beginning Sunday and lasting until Thursday, they will fundraise for Keren Olam Hatorah, the foundation established to assist Yeshivos and Kollelim across Eretz Yisroel who have had their government funding drastically cut.

Over the course of their trip, the Gedolim are scheduled to meet Jewish communities and philanthropists in Brazil (Sunday and Monday), Panama (Tuesday), and Mexico (Wednesday), with the Gedolim set to return home on Thursday.

A similar trip to North America will be made by Rav Dovid Cohen, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron. Rav Dovid is scheduled to come to Lakewood this coming Wednesday, spend Thursday through Shabbos in Monsey, followed by a trip to Passaic on Sunday, Toronto on Monday, Miami on Tuesday, and back in Lakewood again on Wednesday, where he will deliver a shiur in Bais Medrash Govoha.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



