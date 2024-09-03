Antisemite Jeremy Corbyn Forms Alliance with Pro-Palestinian MPs To Push For Israel Arms Embargo

Former UK Labour leader and independent MP for Islington North, Jeremy Corbyn, is set to launch a parliamentary alliance with four independent lawmakers who were elected on pro-Palestinian platforms. The group, dubbed the Independent Alliance, aims to push for an arms embargo on Israel, according to a statement.

Corbyn, who was suspended from the Labour Party in 2020 over remarks made following an investigation into antisemitism, will join forces with MPs Shockat Adam, Ayoub Khan, Adnan Hussain, and Iqbal Mohamed. The alliance is calling for more MPs to join their cause.

The move comes as Corbyn’s successor, Sir Keir Starmer, has sought to distance the Labour Party from the far-left legacy of extremism and racism that marred Corbyn’s leadership. Starmer has positioned Labour firmly in the electoral center, leaving Corbyn to forge his own path on the political fringes.

Meanwhile, the British government announced on Monday that it would immediately suspend dozens of arms export licenses to Israel due to concerns that the equipment could be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law. Foreign Secretary David Lammy insisted that the decision to suspend 30 out of 350 licenses did not constitute a blanket ban or arms embargo, but rather a precautionary measure to ensure compliance with international law during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The decision was made in conjunction with Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and follows a review of arms sales to Israel initiated by the Labour Party after winning the election in July.

Israeli officials expressed disappointment and concern over the decision. “Israel is a state of law that operates in accordance with international law and has an independent and respected judicial system,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Yisroel Katz said in a statement. “We expect ally nations like Britain to recognize that every day, and especially mere days after the execution of six Israeli hostages by Hamas terrorists.”

“A step like the one taken now by Britain sends a problematic message to the Hamas terrorist organization and its handlers in Iran,” Katz added.

