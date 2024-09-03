Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
PURE EVIL: 49-Kilo Car Bomb Was Planted To Blow Up School Bus Full Of Kids


Security officials believe that the terrorists who planted a car bomb that was found on the yishuv of Ateret in the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning intended to kill dozens of children.

Investigators who arrived at the scene found an explosive device that contained 49 kilograms of explosives and a small camera in the car.

The camera was transmitting live footage of the area to the terrorists who were watching it from afar and waiting to blow up the car at the opportune moment – when the maximum number of Jews could be killed at once.

Officials believe they were waiting until the yishuv’s school bus passed by the front gate to distribute students to schools in the area.

IDF forces have launched a manhunt for the terrorists which is still ongoing as of Tuesday morning.

On Monday afternoon, police and military sappers blew up the car in a controlled explosion.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)

 



