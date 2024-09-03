ELIMINATED: Nukhba Terrorist Who Killed Father In Front Of Kids, Drank Coke As They Bled

A Nukhba commander who led the raid and massacre at the Netiv Ha’asara moshav on October 7 was killed in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip, the IDF confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Hamas commander Ahmed Fawzi Nasser Muhammad Wadiyya was killed in a strike in a terror stronghold near the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, along with seven other terrorists, including an expert on anti-tank weapons who was responsible for supplying Hamas with the explosives devices for the October 7 assault.

Wadiyaa, who infiltrated the moshav on a paraglider, was among a group of terrorists who threw a grenade into the home of the Taasa family. The father of the family, Gil, H’yd, 46, who was in the safe room with his two youngest sons, Koren, 12 and Shay, 8, jumped on the grenade to save his sons.

The terrorists then entered the home to make sure Gil was dead and Wadiyaa opened the fridge and drank some Coke in front of the two wounded and bleeding boys. The terrorists then left the house and continued the massacre.

The shocking footage of the incident, which was captured on the home’s security cameras, was included in the film of the horrors shown worldwide to select audiences.

The two boys survived but Shay lost sight in one of his eyes due to a shrapnel wound.

Sadly, their father was not the only family member they lost that day. Their oldest brother Or, H”yd, 17, who left early that morning to go fishing at Zikim beach was killed by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israel via sea.

