IDF Destroys Bomb-Making Lab In West Bank, Thwarts Explosive Planted In Baby Carriage [VIDEOS]


The IDF has released footage of its operation in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, showcasing the demolition of a bomb-making lab and the neutralization of explosive devices.

In one video, the IDF is seen targeting and destroying a lab used for manufacturing explosives, as part of an ongoing operation in the area.

Another clip shows troops successfully neutralizing an explosive device planted under a road in Tulkarem, preventing potential harm to civilians and military personnel.

In a separate incident, the IDF reported discovering a bomb hidden in a baby carriage in the same area.

