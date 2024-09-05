Did Netanyahu Tell The Truth? Channel 12 Shows Viewers A Glimpse Of History

Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal posted a video following Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s press conference on Monday evening during which he said that he opposed leaving the Philadelphi Corridor during the debate over the Disengagement in 2005.

Segal wrote: “Yesterday’s press conference reignited the debate about Netanyahu and his position on the Disengagement. Here is all the evidence to help you decide.”

The video begins with then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon saying that he’s convinced that the Disengagement will strengthen Israel, repeating Egypt’s promise to prevent any smuggling attempts into the Gaza Strip. The video then shows snippets of interviews with then-Finance Minister Netanyahu expressing his opinions that the move would cause grave security issues. Netanyahu quit the government a week before the Disengagement and voted against it.

The video ends with a newscaster telling Netanyahu: “The future will prove who’s right, you or Sharon.”

In the video below, Netanyahu is seen during the government’s vote for the Disengagement. Shimon Peres is seen blasting Netanyahu: “Listen, my friend,” he said. “You won’t frighten the nation because they won’t believe you. And I suggest to the right-wing to stop the scare tactics, the catastrophes. Stop saying ridiculous things!”

In the video below, Netanyahu again warns against leaving the Philadelphi, warning that it will cause Palestinian terror to increase and put Ashdod and Ashkelon at risk.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)