IDF Spokesperson Exposes Hamas Policy: “1,000 Dead Gazans From Failed Launches Is Price Of War”

IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee on Wednesday revealed a secret document with details of a secret meeting of senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad officials in August 2022.

According to a transcript of the meeting, which took place after Operation Breaking Dawn, a three-day IDF military operation against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group in Gaza, a dispute broke out about the failed PIJ rocket launches that killed Gazan civilians, including children.

The PIJ official said that failed rocket launches could lead to 1,000 Gazan deaths. The senior Hamas official responded without hesitation: “A thousand dead people is the price of war.”

Adraee added: “The document confirms Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s view of Gazan residents and their exploitation of them as a tool, as the two movements are aware of the danger of these rockets to the lives of the residents and consider them a ‘war tax’ – directly or indirectly. This is also evident during the current war as Hamas and Islamic Jihad persist in launching rockets from areas populated by civilians and even from humanitarian areas, which puts the people of the Strip at risk.”

More Gazan civilians were killed, including 12 children, during Operation Breaking Dawn by failed PIJ rocket launches than by IDF fire, a fact that even the anti-Israel Associated Press admitted.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)