WATCH LIVE IN ENGLISH: Netanyahu Explains His View On Philadelphi


Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a press conference in English on Wednesday evening, explaining what he said in Hebrew on Monday evening about the significance of the Israeli presence on the Philadelphi Corridor.

He repeated his fears that Hamas could smuggle the hostages out of Gaza and transfer them to Iran or Yemen if the IDF doesn’t remain in control of the corridor.

Netanyahu said that the main reason Israel must remain at the corridor is to ensure that Hamas does not commit another October 7, as they promised they will.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



