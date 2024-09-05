Jewish Students Harassed By Anti-Semites Outside Manhattan Kosher Deli

A group of Jewish students from CUNY’s City College were berated and told to “go back to Brooklyn” by anti-Israel protesters outside a kosher deli in Midtown South on Tuesday.

Moti Zilber, owner of Mr. Broadway Deli, described the scene as “very scary” and likened it to Nazi-era Germany, saying, “It feels like we’re in Germany over here.”

The protesters, masked and chanting antisemitic slogans, blocked the entrance and shouted vulgarities at the students, including “Back to Brooklyn, out the Middle East” and “From the river to the sea.”

Zilber stated, “They yelled all kinds of racist things at the students… These were young, violent kids who you can’t even talk to.”

The NYPD responded to a call from the restaurant around 9:30 a.m., and the demonstrators eventually dispersed without further incident.

The incident occurred as City College students met with Hillel International, the world’s largest Jewish campus organization, and comes amid renewed college protests over the war in Gaza.

Columbia University saw dozens of anti-Israel demonstrators on Tuesday, with two arrests made at Barnard College.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)