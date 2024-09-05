TORAH CHIGRI SAK: HaGaon HaRav Avremel Ausband, Rosh Yeshivas Telshe-Riverdale, Niftar After Collapsing In Yeshiva

B’tzaar rav, YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Harav Avremel Ausband zt”l, the longtime rosh yeshiva of Telshe in Riverdale, who was Manhig thousands of Talmidim with his wit and wisdom over his decades in Chinuch. He was 76 years old.

The venerated rosh yeshiva, one of the foremost Gedolei Torah in America, whose Hadracha was sought after by countless people, collapsed in the Riverdale Yeshiva today – the first day of Elul Zman. Despite attempts to revive him, the Rosh Yeshiva was sadly niftar a short time later.

Rav Avremel zt”l was one of the leading roshei yeshivos in the United States and a fifth generation Telsher. He is a son of Rav Eizik Ausband zt”l, the longtime rosh yeshiva in Telshe Cleveland, and a son-in-law of Rav Binyamin Zeilberger zt”l, rosh yeshiva of Yeshiva Bais Hatalmud in Bensonhurst.

His mother, Rebbetzin Chaya Ausband a”h, was one of three daughters of Rav Avraham Yitzchok Bloch zt”l, the rosh yeshiva in Telshe in Lithuania, to survive the Holocaust. His aunt married Rav Boruch Sorotzkin zt”l, who later became rosh yeshiva of Telshe.

The Rosh Yeshiva’s petirah is a massive loss for the Olam Hayeshivos, but his legacy of Harbotzas Hatorah will last for eternity.

Further information and levaya details will be published when they become available.

