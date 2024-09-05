Five Palestinians Detained Attempting to Enter Yerushalayim Disguised As Jews

Israeli police announced that five Palestinians were detained earlier this week while attempting to illegally enter Jerusalem from the Judean Desert, disguised as Jewish commuters. The suspects were stopped by Border Police officers at the az-Za’ayyem crossing near Ma’ale Adumim.

The vehicle they were traveling in displayed several items designed to suggest Jewish identity, including a yellow ribbon on the mirror to show solidarity with hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, and an Israeli flag air freshener. During questioning, it was revealed that the driver and three passengers were residents of Yehuda and the Shomron without permits to enter Jerusalem. The suspects were also found carrying Israeli flags, a yarmulke, and a wig.

Further inspection of the vehicle revealed a fifth Palestinian hidden in the trunk. The vehicle’s original Palestinian Authority license plates had been replaced with stolen Israeli plates, police said.

Four of the suspects have been indicted for attempting to illegally cross the Green Line. The driver was arrested, and a court extended her detention until August 8.

This incident follows a pattern of illegal infiltration attempts. Last month, Israeli security forces arrested three illegal infiltrators from Gaza near the Jewish community of Ofra, though two of them were released shortly after, without explanation.

Israeli Border Police have detained over 8,000 illegal infiltrators since the beginning of 2024, according to data released in June. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir emphasized the government’s strict approach toward illegal infiltrators, saying, “My policy regarding illegals, who are a platform for terrorism, is very clear—zero tolerance!”

In a separate incident in November, Jerusalem police arrested 11 Palestinians, including the sister of a Hamas terrorist, during a raid at Al-Makassed Islamic Charitable Society Hospital on Har Hazeisim.

