CNN Poll: Harris Floundering With Important Demographic In Battleground States


A new CNN poll reveals Vice President Kamala Harris facing challenges in winning over non-college-educated white men in six crucial battleground states, potentially spelling trouble for her campaign.

The poll shows Harris and Trump essentially tied in key states like Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. However, Harris struggles with non-college-educated white men, a constituency that overwhelmingly supports Trump.

CNN political director David Chalian noted, “If you look at the white voters without college degrees, this is a Trump base constituency… You see his huge numbers with this group, you see that this is a trouble sign for Harris.”

In contrast, black voters overwhelmingly support Harris, with 86% in Michigan, 85% in Georgia, and 84% in Pennsylvania backing her.

Chalian also highlights a significant gender gap, with Harris leading among female voters but trailing among male voters who support Trump, adding that the poll results serve as an “important gut check” for both campaigns.

