Trump Addresses Republican Jewish Coalition, Warns That If Harris Wins The Election “Israel Is Gone”

Speaking via satellite at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas on Thursday, former President Donald Trump emphasized the importance of American Jewish voters supporting him in the upcoming 2024 election. Trump recalled that during his administration, American Jews felt “safe on our streets and college campuses,” and radical Islamist terrorists were kept out of the U.S.

“I will keep America safe, and I will work with you to make sure that Israel is with us for thousands of years,” Trump vowed. He warned that if a Democratic ticket led by Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wins, “Israel is gone. You can forget about Israel.”

Trump added, “We’re going to make America great again. And we’re going to, frankly, help Israel become great again,” while criticizing the current state of affairs under the Biden administration. “Right now, what you’re going through is horrible, with all the death, destruction, and waste, and ruining a civilization. You have to win but you need a partner.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) highlighted Trump’s growing support among Jewish voters, noting that he secured 30.5% of the Jewish vote in the 2020 election, an increase from 24% in 2016, making him the most successful Republican candidate in this demographic since 1988.

RJC CEO Matt Brooks noted the stark contrast between Trump and Harris on policy regarding Israel, saying, “With President Trump, we had historic peace and security in the Middle East. With Kamala Harris, we have chaos and war.” Brooks added that under Trump, Jews felt safe wearing religious symbols in public, while Harris has overseen a rise in antisemitism. He further criticized Harris for aligning with “pro-Hamas mobs” and far-left Democratic representatives, known as “the Squad.”

“This is the most important election of our lifetimes,” Brooks stressed.

