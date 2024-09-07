TERROR IN ISRAEL: Attempting Ramming Attack In Eli On Shabbos

An attempted terror attack occurred on the yishuv of Eli in Binyamin on Shabbos when a Palestinian car rammed into a police car at a gas station.

B’Chasdei Hashem, the police car was empty at the time and no one was injured.

The terrorist was arrested and transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.

The IDF confirmed: “A short while ago, a report was received regarding an attempted car-ramming attack at a gas station in Eli during which a Palestinian vehicle accelerated toward and rammed into a police car. No injuries were reported.”

“IDF soldiers arrested the terrorist and he was transferred to security forces for further investigation.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)