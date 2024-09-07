Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Attempting Ramming Attack In Eli On Shabbos


An attempted terror attack occurred on the yishuv of Eli in Binyamin on Shabbos when a Palestinian car rammed into a police car at a gas station.

B’Chasdei Hashem, the police car was empty at the time and no one was injured.

The terrorist was arrested and transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.

The IDF confirmed: “A short while ago, a report was received regarding an attempted car-ramming attack at a gas station in Eli during which a Palestinian vehicle accelerated toward and rammed into a police car. No injuries were reported.”

“IDF soldiers arrested the terrorist and he was transferred to security forces for further investigation.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

STARVED: Eden Yerushalmi HY”D Weighed Just 79 Pounds When Her Murdered Body Was Found By IDF

Five Palestinians Detained Attempting to Enter Yerushalayim Disguised As Jews

CNN Poll: Harris Floundering With Important Demographic In Battleground States

Jewish Students Harassed By Anti-Semites Outside Manhattan Kosher Deli

HARD TO WATCH: Family Of Executed Hostage Carmel Gat HY”D Releases Portion Of Hamas Video Of Her

Report: Sinwar Has Plans To Smuggle Himself And Hostages To Iran

WATCH: Rescued Bedouin Hostage Risked His Life On Oct. 7 To Save Jews

NETANYAHU ON FOX: “There Is Not A Deal In The Making” [SEE VIDEO]

IN CLASSIFIED MEETING: Shin Bet Warns: UNWRA Poses A Security Risk To The State Of Israel

Alexa Comes Under Fire After Favoring Harris Over Trump In Political Queries, Amazon Issues Correction

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network