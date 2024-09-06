PLOT FOILED: ISIS Terrorist’s Plans To “Slaughter Jewish People” On Oct. 7 Or Yom Kippur In NYC Thwarted

A Pakistani national residing in Canada has been charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS after allegedly plotting a mass shooting targeting Jewish communities in Brooklyn, New York. Federal prosecutors revealed the details on Friday, describing the alleged plan as an attempt to “slaughter as many Jewish people as possible.”

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, was arrested in Canada earlier this week. According to the criminal complaint, he had been planning to travel to New York to carry out a terrorist attack at a Jewish center in Brooklyn. Khan began expressing his support for ISIS on social media and encrypted messaging platforms in November of last year, the complaint said.

While Khan’s plot was described by an NYPD official as “aspirational” rather than fully operational, the investigation revealed his intent to target a Jewish center, though the specific location appeared flexible. Law enforcement officials also believe that Khan lacked access to a weapon, prompting him to communicate with undercover agents.

Khan allegedly told the undercover agents about his plans for a “coordinated assault” involving AR-style rifles, aiming to target “Israeli Jewish chabads.” According to the charges, Khan expressed a preference for carrying out the attack on October 7 or October 11, which coincide with the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel and Yom Kippur, respectively.

Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement announcing the charges, saying, “The defendant is alleged to have planned a terrorist attack in New York City around October 7th of this year with the stated goal of slaughtering, in the name of ISIS, as many Jewish people as possible.” Garland added, “Jewish communities – like all communities in this country – should not have to fear that they will be targeted by a hate-fueled terrorist attack.”

In response to the potential threat, the NYPD has announced plans to increase security in Jewish neighborhoods ahead of the high holy days. A security briefing for community leaders was already scheduled for Monday at NYPD headquarters.

Khan faces one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)