The levaya in Eretz Yisroel of Hagaon Harav Avremel Ausband zt”l, the rosh yeshiva of Yeshivas Telshe-Riverdale, will held on Sunday afternoon.

Rav Avremel zt”l was niftar suddenly on Thursday night, plunging the Olam Hatorah into mourning. A levaya was held in his yeshiva on Friday, and the Aron was flown to Eretz Yisroel on Motzei Shabbos.

Watch the levaya in Eretz Yisroel below.

LEVAYA IN RIVERDALE:

