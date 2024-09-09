FAILURE AFTER FAILURE: IDF Rebuffed Security Concerns Before Oct. 7 Supernova Festival Massacre

A new report has revealed that on the eve of the Supernova music festival, held on October 7 near the Gaza border, security professionals repeatedly sought information from senior IDF)commanders about potential terror threats from Gaza but were rebuffed. According to Channel 12, Deputy Superintendent Nivi Ohana of the Ofakim police station, who oversaw security for the event, specifically asked the military about the risk of a terrorist infiltration but received no response.

The report highlighted how security concerns were mounting in the days leading up to the festival, with communications between police and military officials expressing unease. Despite these concerns, IDF Southern Command eventually approved the festival’s continuation on October 7. This decision came even as senior military officers were monitoring potential threats from Hamas along the Gaza border.

The attack on the festival began early on October 7, amid rocket fire from Gaza. More than 364 attendees were killed, and over 40 were taken hostage by Hamas, many of whom remain in captivity. Despite multiple security requests for increased military presence at the festival, the army opted for “spatial security” instead of deploying soldiers on the ground.

As Hamas terrorists breached the Gaza border, private security forces and police at the festival attempted to hold off the attackers. The report detailed the heroic efforts of the outgunned security personnel, who fought with handguns against Hamas terrorists armed with assault rifles and grenades.

By the time reinforcements arrived later in the day, Hamas had already overrun the site, establishing a command post and capturing hostages. Footage of the massacre aired by Channel 12 depicted the brutality of the attack, showing terrorists dragging and killing festival-goers.

The report further highlighted the failure of Israel’s security forces to anticipate the massacre, with police officers and military commanders failing to communicate effectively before and during the attack. The delay in IDF forces reaching the festival site allowed Hamas terrorists to continue their assault for hours.

Amid growing calls for accountability, pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to establish a state commission of inquiry into the government’s handling of the October 7 attacks. Survivor groups and families of victims have launched their own independent investigations, seeking answers and demanding action to prevent future tragedies.

The IDF has initiated internal probes, with the military already acknowledging significant failures in responding to the mass invasion of terrorists that led to the deadly attack on civilians.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)