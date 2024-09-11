TRAGIC: IDF Confirms It Unintentionally Killed 3 Hostages In December Airstrike Targeting Hamas Commander

The IDF confirmed on Tuesday that an airstrike in December, targeting Hamas Gaza City Brigade Chief Ahmed An-Dur, unintentionally killed three Israeli hostages. This announcement, which had been hinted at by officials in the past, marks the first public acknowledgment of the tragic incident.

In December, the IDF revealed that they had recovered five bodies of hostages in Gaza, three of whom were later linked to the airstrike. Although the military initially withheld specific details, it had hinted that its airstrike might have been responsible for the deaths of the hostages, saying it would only confirm the details after a thorough forensic investigation.

On Monday night, Israeli media outlet Channel 12 reported that the military had informed the hostages’ families but had not yet released the findings to the public. By Tuesday morning, the IDF officially confirmed the incident.

The three hostages killed in the strike—Elia Toledano, Nik Beizer, and Ron Sherman—were being held in a massive underground tunnel complex in northern Gaza, which the IDF described as a strategic stronghold for Hamas, complete with command centers, medical stations, and even rooms for weapons production.

Back in December, the IDF disclosed the discovery of five hostages’ bodies within the tunnel. However, the military only announced the recovery of two hostages’ bodies—Eden Zechariah and Ziv Dado—on December 12. The subsequent discovery of the other three bodies was kept under wraps until the IDF completed its operations in the area, due to concerns that revealing more details would endanger forces still in the field. The entire tunnel complex was later destroyed by IDF forces using 13 tons of explosives.

The IDF’s delayed announcement of the incident has drawn some criticism. While Channel 12 suggested a possible cover-up, the IDF disputed this characterization but did not provide a full explanation for the delay in releasing the findings to the public.

Hamas had previously released a video showing the three hostages—Toledano, Beizer, and Sherman—while they were in captivity. In the video, the hostages were seen holding pieces of paper with their names and personal details. Hamas claimed, “they tried to keep them alive – but Netanyahu insisted on killing them,” an accusation that was accompanied by visual effects simulating gunshots and blood.

Forensic investigations into the timing and circumstances of the hostages’ deaths are ongoing.

