NYPD Holds Annual High Holy Days Briefing, No Credible Threats Known [PHOTOS]

Police Commissioner Edward Caban and other NYPD and Mayoral officials joined with community leaders for a pre-Yom Tov Security Briefing at NYPD Police Headquarters on Monday September 9, 2024.

The NYPD Honor Guard presented the colors after which International Jewish Music Recording Artist Shulem Lemmer beautifully sang the National Anthem for the crowd of over 400 people.

Commissioner Caban spoke about public safety and the strong working relationship between the NYPD and the Jewish community, especially after the horrific October 7th terrorist attack in Israel. Commissioner Caban stated there will be an increased police presence at synagogues and personally gave special acknowledgement to Deputy Chief Richie Taylor for organizing the briefing and for his leadership in the Community Affairs Bureau.

Chief Chaplain Rabbi Dr. Alvin Kass spoke about the deep meaning of the upcoming Yomim Noraim and the meaningfulness of the days of awe which are just weeks away.

Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner spoke about how the NYPD keeps the Jewish community of NYC safe and that there are no credible threats to the Jewish community or any community of NYC.

Deputy Inspector Gary Marcus, commanding officer of the Hate Crime Task Force spoke about the work that the Task Force does to keep the Jewish community safe and he stated that they remain ready to investigate and arrest anyone who commits a hate crime.

Ofir Akunis, the Consul General of Israel in New York spoke about the trusting and meaningful relationship between the Israeli government and the NYPD and about the reality of the dangers of terrorism. He also thanked the NYPD for their steadfast work in keeping the Jewish community safe and partnering with Israel during these uncertain times.

In closing remarks, Deputy Commissioner Mark Stewart acknowledged the tremendous work performed by many chesed organizations in the Jewish community and he thanked the Jewish community for partnering with the Police Department.

Chairman of Mayor Eric Adams’ Jewish Advisory Council Joel Eisdorfer, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Mayor Menashe Shapiro, Mayor’s International Affairs Commissioner Ed Mermelstein, Mayor’s CAU Commissioner Fred Kreizman, Director of the Mayor’s Special Projects Office Uri Fraenkel, CAU Jewish Liaison Moshe Davis, NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger and City Council Jewish Liaison Pesach Osina were also in attendance.

Notable NYPD officials attending the meeting included First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, Deputy Commissioner Mark Stewart, Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry, Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard, Deputy Commissioner of Legal Matters Michael Gerber, Chief of Patrol John Chell, Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, Chief of Personnel John Benoit, Chief of Information Technology Ruben Beltran, Chief of Transportation Philip Rivera, Deputy Commissioner Bob Barrows, Chief Surgeon Dr. Eli Kleinman, Chief of Brooklyn South Charles McEvoy & NYPD Clergy Liaisons Abe Friedman, David Heskiel, Abe Brown, Rabbi Berish Freilich, Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, Rabbi Edgar Gluck, Abe Rosenberg, Nachman Kletzky, Zishe Lax, Shneur Grossman & NYPD Honorary Surgeon Rafi Lilker.

Notable leaders in attendance included Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff, Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, State Police Troop NYC Major Chris Casale, Ramapo Police Chief Daniel Hyman, Hatzalah CEO Rabbi Yechiel Kalish, Flatbush Shomrim Executive Coordinator Bob Moskovitz, Flatbush Hatzalah Coordinator Moshe Wulliger, Boro Park Shomrim Coordinators Motty Katz, Motty Brauner & Shlomie Levy, Crown Heights Shomrim Coordinator Gadi Hershkop, Williamsburg Shomrim Coordinators Yanky Itzkowitz & Asher Markowitz, Far Rockaway Shomrim Coordinator Sholem Klein, Misaskim Cofounder Meyer Weill, Misaskim CEO Matis Soffer, Israel’s Deputy Consul General Tsach Saar, Community Leaders Harry Adjmi & Victor Shine and an array of other Hatzalah and Shomrim leaders.

A meaningful memorial tribute was highlighted on the screens for Rabbi Yankie Meyer, Founder of Misaskim, and retired Deputy Chief Chuck Scholl of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South.

NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor organized the briefing to ensure its success. All the food was glatt kosher which was provided by New York Essen Deli.

Although there are no credible threats to the Jewish community of New York City, if you see anything suspicious, report it to either 911 or the NYPD Counterterrorism Hotline at 1-888-NYC-SAFE.

From all of us at Yeshiva World News, we wish you and your families a happy, healthy and sweet New Year!