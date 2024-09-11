IDF Announces Death Of Soldier Killed In Ramming Attack Near Beit El

The IDF announced on Wednesday evening that an IDF soldier was killed in the ramming attack near Beit El in Binyamin on Wednesday morning.

He was identified as Staff Sgt. Geri Gideon Hanghal, H’yd, 24, from Nof HaGalil. He served in the Nachshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

The terrorist who committed the horrific attack, ramming a fuel tanker into a bus stop, was shot and neutralized by a civilian and IDF soldiers.

He survived the shooting and was evacuated, fully conscious to Shaare Tzedek Hospital, where he is now being treated by Israeli medical staff.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)