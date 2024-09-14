Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Netanyahu Signals Possible Large-Scale Conflict with Hezbollah in Northern Israel


Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Thursday during a security meeting that Israel is on the brink of a “large-scale confrontation” with Hezbollah in the north, according to Channel 13 news.

Although no specific timeline has been set for the escalation, sources close to Netanyahu suggest it could occur in the coming weeks or months.

Security officials during the discussion emphasized that a diplomatic solution alone won’t be enough to return the tens of thousands of displaced northern residents to their homes. The officials reportedly stressed that Israel’s goal is to open a war front with Lebanon when the IDF is fully prepared and international backing is secured. However, they noted this would likely require reallocating some forces currently engaged in Gaza.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Man Wearing Palestinian Pin Shot In Stomach After Charging Pro-Israel Protesters In Newton, Massachusetts

Israeli Police Release Footage of Elite Yamam Unit Detaining Wanted Palestinian in West Bank Hospital

BROTHERS IN BLOOD: Sinwar Sends Letter To Nasrallah Thanking Him For Hezbollah’s Support

DISTURBING: Trump’s NJ Golf Course Hosted And Awarded Virulent Neo-Nazi Who Targeted Lakewood Jews

Netanyahu And UTJ Chairman Reach Agreement On Charedi Draft Law, Aims To Pass Before Rosh Hashanah

IDF Says Hamas’s Rafah Brigade In Southern Gaza Has Been Fully Dismantled

Israeli UN Envoy Slams UN Chief: “Stop Whining & Distorting Reality!”

MAILBAG: From Tests To Torah: A Plea For Meaningful Education In Bais Yaakov

IDF Unit 8200 Commander Yossi Sariel Resigns Over October 7 Intelligence Failures

TERROR IN THE NORTH: Videos Show Terror As Hezbollah Attacks Tzefas

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network