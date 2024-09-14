Netanyahu Signals Possible Large-Scale Conflict with Hezbollah in Northern Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Thursday during a security meeting that Israel is on the brink of a “large-scale confrontation” with Hezbollah in the north, according to Channel 13 news.

Although no specific timeline has been set for the escalation, sources close to Netanyahu suggest it could occur in the coming weeks or months.

Security officials during the discussion emphasized that a diplomatic solution alone won’t be enough to return the tens of thousands of displaced northern residents to their homes. The officials reportedly stressed that Israel’s goal is to open a war front with Lebanon when the IDF is fully prepared and international backing is secured. However, they noted this would likely require reallocating some forces currently engaged in Gaza.