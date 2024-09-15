Hezbollah Fires Barrage At North, Suicide Drone Explodes In Metula

The Hezbollah terror group fired dozens of rockets at the Upper Galil and northern Ramat HaGolan on Sunday morning.

The IDF said that some of the rockets were intercepted and others fell in open areas, kindling fires. B’Chasdei Hashem, no one was injured.

Firefighting teams are currently working in several areas to quell the flames.

Also on Sunday morning, a suicide drone exploded in the Metula area but Baruch Hashem caused no injuries or damage.

The IDF also reported that it carried out a drone strike overnight on a group of terrorists in the Shebaa area of southern Lebanon as well as artillery strikes on several areas in southern Lebanon.