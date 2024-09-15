PREPARING FOR WAR? In 1st Such Move, IDF Orders Residents Of Lebanese Village To Evacuate

IDF aircraft dropped leaflets in the Al-Wazzani village in southern Lebanon instructing residents to evacuate the area by 4:00 p.m., Lebanese media reported on Sunday morning.

The leaflets said that due to Hezbollah’s military action in the area, residents of the border village must leave their homes until further notice.

This is the first time since Hezbollah began attacking Israel on October 8 that the IDF has taken such a move in Lebanon.

The IDF has not yet commented on the reports, which follow Hezbollah’s latest missile and drone barrage at northern Israel on Sunday morning and heavy barrages on Shabbos and Motzei Shabbos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)