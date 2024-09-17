Iran Condemns Pager Explosions Targeting Thousands of Hezbollah Terrorists

Iran’s foreign minister has strongly condemned what he and other officials say was an Israeli attack in which hundreds of pagers exploded across Lebanon and parts of Syria.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reports that Abbas Araghchi makes the comments in a phone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib. The explosions occurred in the suburbs of Beirut and in other areas that are strongholds of Iran-backed Hezbollah, as well as in Syria.

IRNA reports that during the phone call, Araghchi offered condolences and expressed solidarity with the Lebanese government and nation. He also says Iran is ready to provide treatment for the injured people or their transfer to Tehran.

(AP)