US Denies Involvement in Hezbollah Pager Explosions in Lebanon, Says It Was Not Informed in Advance


US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Tuesday that the United States was not involved in the detonation of pagers belonging to Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon and was not tipped off in advance about the incident, which Hezbollah has blamed on Israel.

“The US was not involved in it. The US was not aware of this incident in advance, and at this point, we’re gathering information,” Miller said during a press briefing.

He added that Washington is still in the process of collecting details about the unprecedented event, which left thousands of Hezbollah members injured. “We’re collecting information in the same way that journalists are across the world to gather the facts about what might have happened,” Miller added.

The explosions, which occurred across several Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon, are being investigated by both local authorities and international observers. Hezbollah has pointed fingers at Israel for the incident, though no official claim of responsibility has been made by the Israeli government.

